Joseph W. Zarek
Zarek, Joseph W., January 13, 2020 age 78.
Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Angela (Sanjay) Dadd and Christy (Ely) Thomas. Dear brother of Frances (John) Sas and the late Elizabeth, Paul (Grace) and John. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with Rosary 7 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman). Instate Saturday 10:30 am until time of mass 11 am at St. Genevieve-St. Maurice Parish 29015 Jamison, Livonia (South of Five Mile, East of Middle Belt). www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020