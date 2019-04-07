Services
National Cremation Society Clearwater
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 536-0494
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
4800 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
4800 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Goodsir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph William Goodsir

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph William Goodsir Obituary
Joseph William Goodsir

Clearwater - Joseph William Goodsir, 89, passed peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Detroit, he attended Mackenzie High School and was a member of TNT fraternity. He married his beloved wife, Viola, in 1952. He earned his law degree from Detroit College of Law in 1956 and was employed by Kelsey-Hayes Corporation for over thirty years in various senior executive positions until his retirement in 1994. Joe was a member of The Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit. He is survived by his sister Nancy Benes, and three children; Christina (Robert) Fryer, Joseph (Kerry) Goodsir, David (Susan) Goodsir, seven grandchildren; Alexander, James (Fryer), Rachael (Jungling), Bella, Adam (Goodsir), Joseph lll and William (Goodsir). Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola (Vergos) Goodsir, his parents, David and Jean Goodsir, his sister Margaret Goodsir Phillips and brother David Goodsir. Visitation 10-11am, Memorial Service 11am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI. Lunch to follow at Pegasus Taverna, 558 Monroe St. Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now