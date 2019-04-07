|
Joseph William Goodsir
Clearwater - Joseph William Goodsir, 89, passed peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Clearwater, FL. Born in Detroit, he attended Mackenzie High School and was a member of TNT fraternity. He married his beloved wife, Viola, in 1952. He earned his law degree from Detroit College of Law in 1956 and was employed by Kelsey-Hayes Corporation for over thirty years in various senior executive positions until his retirement in 1994. Joe was a member of The Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit. He is survived by his sister Nancy Benes, and three children; Christina (Robert) Fryer, Joseph (Kerry) Goodsir, David (Susan) Goodsir, seven grandchildren; Alexander, James (Fryer), Rachael (Jungling), Bella, Adam (Goodsir), Joseph lll and William (Goodsir). Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola (Vergos) Goodsir, his parents, David and Jean Goodsir, his sister Margaret Goodsir Phillips and brother David Goodsir. Visitation 10-11am, Memorial Service 11am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI. Lunch to follow at Pegasus Taverna, 558 Monroe St. Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019