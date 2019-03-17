|
Josephine DeSantis
Detroit - Josephine DeSantis (née DeChellis), previously of Detroit and currently of Monroe, NC passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at the age of 96.
Josephine was born in Pacentro Italy on March 10, 1923 to Salvator and Anna (nee Marchionda) DeChellis. Josephine and her mother sailed to the US to join her father in West Aliquippa, PA on the Conte Savoie in 1935. There she met her love, Salvatore (Sam) DeSantis. They were married on Dec 2, 1939, after which the couple moved to Detroit, MI. There they raised three sons; Domenic of NY, Edward and Gary of NC. Josephine's husband Sam and son Edward both pre-deceased her.
In addition to her sons, Domenic and Gary, Josephine is survived by her four grandchildren, Jack, Jodi Ramos, Matthew, and Emily Tumminello; as well as three great grandchildren, Charley and Julia Ramos and A.J. Tumminello V. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Gino DeSantis of Monaca, PA. Her large surviving family also include nieces and nephews; Ann DiPilla, Marie Kern, Vi Dornick, Lisa Mendicino, Gerry DeSantis, Gene DeSantis, Yvonne Martillotti, Donna Reynolds and Terry Steyer. Josephine will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Thursday, March 21st from 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Friday, March 22nd. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019