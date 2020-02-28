|
Josephine K. Ciaglo
Ciaglo, Josephine K., age 101, died February 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 25, 1918 in Port Austin, Michigan, daughter of the late Anthony and the late Catherine (nee: Gornowicz) Goretski. Beloved wife of the late Norbert. Dearest mother of Donna (the late Ted) Mouzourakis, Carol (the late Donald) Hodinka, Gregory, Janice, Elizabeth, Eric (Brigitte), Susanne Russo, Carl (Yolanda), and Tina (Jim) Ritts. Loving grandmother of 26, and great-grandmother of 20. Sister of the late Sylvester, and the late Robert. Visitation Friday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Saturday, 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Port Austin, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020