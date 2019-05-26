Services
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Colantoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Lepri Cornacchini Colantoni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Lepri Cornacchini Colantoni Obituary
Josephine Lepri Cornacchini Colantoni

- - Colantoni, Josephine Lepri Cornacchini, age 89, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Loving mother of Ronald and Betty Cornacchini, Robert and Carey Cornacchini, and Renee and Chris Lauderback. Beloved grandmother of Nicholas & Molly Cornacchini, Anthony Cornacchini, Riley Cornacchini, Christian Lauderback and Jack Lauderback. She is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jerry and Deanna Gross, sister-in-law Barb Lepri and cousin Druida Lilli. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Cornacchini and Val Colantoni, her parents and two brothers. Visitation will be Tuesday May 28, 2-8pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills, with rosary service at 7. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 10:30 AM, in state 10:00 AM, from St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now