- - Colantoni, Josephine Lepri Cornacchini, age 89, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Loving mother of Ronald and Betty Cornacchini, Robert and Carey Cornacchini, and Renee and Chris Lauderback. Beloved grandmother of Nicholas & Molly Cornacchini, Anthony Cornacchini, Riley Cornacchini, Christian Lauderback and Jack Lauderback. She is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jerry and Deanna Gross, sister-in-law Barb Lepri and cousin Druida Lilli. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Cornacchini and Val Colantoni, her parents and two brothers. Visitation will be Tuesday May 28, 2-8pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. Twelve Mile, Farmington Hills, with rosary service at 7. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday 10:30 AM, in state 10:00 AM, from St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. Twelve Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019