Josephine T. Gaston
- - Entered into rest April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clement. Loving mother of Elaine Gaston (Mark Scannell), Germaine Kirk and Claudia McEvilly. Dearest grandmother of Kristin Kirk, Jim Kirk(Danielle) and Andy Kirk (Sara) and great-grandmother of Izzy Kirk, Blaise Kirk and Aiden Kirk. Funeral mass Saturday, April 13th , 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48124. Gathering at church from 10:30 a.m.. Visitation Friday 1-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1627 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48216 or Hospice of N.W. Ohio, 800 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43609. www.howepeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019