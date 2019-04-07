Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Josephine Gaston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Gaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine T. Gaston


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine T. Gaston Obituary
Josephine T. Gaston

- - Entered into rest April 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clement. Loving mother of Elaine Gaston (Mark Scannell), Germaine Kirk and Claudia McEvilly. Dearest grandmother of Kristin Kirk, Jim Kirk(Danielle) and Andy Kirk (Sara) and great-grandmother of Izzy Kirk, Blaise Kirk and Aiden Kirk. Funeral mass Saturday, April 13th , 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48124. Gathering at church from 10:30 a.m.. Visitation Friday 1-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1627 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48216 or Hospice of N.W. Ohio, 800 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43609. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now