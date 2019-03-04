Services
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1481 Baldwin Street
Jenison, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Hallorans
100 Macomb Place
Mount Clemens, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Jenison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua "Josh" Jenison


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua "Josh" Jenison Obituary
Joshua "Josh" Jenison

Mount Clemens - Joshua "Josh" Jenison, age 33, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home in Mount Clemens, MI. He was born August 30,1985 in Grand Rapids, MI, to Curt Jenison and Julie (Jeff) Oudbier. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 2003. Josh was known for his big heart and putting others first. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Third in his life, only to God and family, was Michigan State. Josh worked at Fischer Dynamics in Mount Clemens, MI, where he made numerous friends he considered an extension of his family. He is survived by his mother Julie (Jeff) Oudbier; father Curtis Jenison; sister Courtney (Eric) Jenison-Kass; nieces Taya Jenison, Keira Eadie and Zandra Eadie; nephews Ryerson Kass and Jaymeson Kass; grandmother Ina Jenison; grandfather James Oudbier and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers Cherie L. Peasley and Joanne Oudbier; grandfathers Harold "Hud" Jenison and Donald Jackson McElwee. Visitation and Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1481 Baldwin Street, Jenison, MI. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., service and luncheon immediately following. A Memorial will also be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at O'Hallorans, 100 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens, MI., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Holy Cross Youth Ministry, or The Salvation Army Harbor Light.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now