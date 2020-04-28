Services
Madison Heights - Joy Darlene Crimmins) Age 67,resident of Madison Heights, and formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan. Passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles Jr. and Emily (nee Wollenweber) Crimmins. Loving brother of Charles (Janice Zalewski) Crimmins III. Joy enjoyed many church activities, including singing in the choir and playing her organ, which her parents purchased for Joy on her 21st. birthday. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family will be planning a memorial gathering later this summer, for family and friends who wish to be notified of the gathering, please leave your email and a message on the funeral home website. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com A private burial service took place at Acacia Park Cemetery Beverly Hills, Michigan. Family request donations to Alzheimer's or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home -Utica

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
