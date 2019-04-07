Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Joyce A. Allen


1930 - 2019
Joyce A. Allen Obituary
Joyce A. Allen

- - Age 88 passed away April 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Allen; devoted mother of Linda (LeRoy) Primeaux, Robbie Allen, the late Susan Nagley and late Mark Allen; cherished grandmother of 7; and dear sister of Richard (Cherrill) Cregar and the late Patricia (late John) Vitta. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Joyce's visitation will be held Monday, April 8th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with her Funeral Service Tuesday, April 9th, at 11 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment to follow at Acacia Park, Beverly Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
