Joyce A. Allen
- - Age 88 passed away April 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Allen; devoted mother of Linda (LeRoy) Primeaux, Robbie Allen, the late Susan Nagley and late Mark Allen; cherished grandmother of 7; and dear sister of Richard (Cherrill) Cregar and the late Patricia (late John) Vitta. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Joyce's visitation will be held Monday, April 8th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with her Funeral Service Tuesday, April 9th, at 11 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment to follow at Acacia Park, Beverly Hills. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019