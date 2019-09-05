Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus
13540 Gould St
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus
13540 Gould St
Dearborn, MI
Joyce C. Collins Obituary
Joyce C. Collins

- - (née: Altesleben) passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Chester for 68 years. Loving mother of Carol Mumford (Larry), Diane Collins (Rick Redoutey), Chester Collins Jr. (Kelly), Lynn Farthing (Timothy), and Wendy Edwards (Thomas). Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 1. Sister of Lorraine McPhee (Donald), Marie Berg (the late Harold), Vicki Magnee (Paul), Paul Altesleben (Judy), Nick Altesleben (Diane), and Victor Altesleben. Joyce's family will receive friends from 1-7pm on Sunday, September 8 with Rosary and Sharing of Memories at 6pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday at St. Alphonsus, 13540 Gould St, Dearborn, MI 48126. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial tributes to the . View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
