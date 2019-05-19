Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Rd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Rd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Joyce Cunningham Obituary
Joyce Cunningham

Clinton Twp. - Joyce Cunningham, 87, of Clinton Twp., MI, passed away on May 10, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 years of William Joseph Cunningham. Mother of James M. (Mel) Rockefeller, Michel Shawna, Marilee Bowles-Carey, Diane Renaud, and William Clay Cunningham. Grandmother of William Bryant, Lauren, James Michael, Jason, Terin, Jordan, Frank, Katherine, Evan, Camille, and Sophie. Great-grandmother of Will, Henry, Alta, Billy, Coston James, Claire, Kate, and Jake. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas Allen Romans and the late Bertha Hager Romans. Twin sister of Joan O'Neal, elder sister of Juanita Spitzock and Phyllis Bailey. Memorial visitation Monday, May 20, 2019, from 12-2 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clinton Twp. Area Optimist Club.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019
