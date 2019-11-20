|
Joyce Harriet Morof
West Bloomfield - Joyce Harriet Morof, 89, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on November 19, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jack G. Morof. Cherished mother of Debbie (Robert) Silver-Heller, Susan (Michael) Solarz, and Gary (Sherri) Morof. Mother-in-law of the late Joseph M. Silver. Loving Grandma Joyce of Melissa (Sean) Flanigan, Kimberly (David) Gordon, David (partner Candace Beer) Silver, Joshua Morof, and Rachel Morof. Proud great-grandmother of Juliana Silver, Liam Flanigan, Auden Flanigan, Max Gordon, and Brooke Gordon. Adored daughter of the late Dorothy and the late Barney Lachman. Sister of the late Shirley (the late Nathan) Fink, and the late Dr. Sheldon J. (the late Ann) Lachman. Sister-in-law of Dr. Jerry B. (Stella) Morof and the late Ilene (the late Bob) Lubkin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019