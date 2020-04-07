Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Morton


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Morton Obituary
Joyce Morton

Clinton - Joyce Morton, age 74, of Clinton, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was born on September 29, 1945, in Dearborn, to William and Dorothy (Bowman) Pesotine. On February 15, 1969, in Dearborn, she married Kenneth Ray Morton and he survives. Joyce was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Detroit.

In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lori Larkins; a sister, Mary (Joseph) Kosmalski; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa; and a brother, Jerry.

At Joyce's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -