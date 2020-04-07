|
Joyce Morton
Clinton - Joyce Morton, age 74, of Clinton, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born on September 29, 1945, in Dearborn, to William and Dorothy (Bowman) Pesotine. On February 15, 1969, in Dearborn, she married Kenneth Ray Morton and he survives. Joyce was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Detroit.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lori Larkins; a sister, Mary (Joseph) Kosmalski; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa; and a brother, Jerry.
At Joyce's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020