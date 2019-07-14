|
|
Joyce Patterson
Royal Oak - Joyce (maiden name: Niemi) Patterson, of Royal Oak, died July 7, 2019 at age 87. She was born to parents Elmer and Carrie Niemi in 1932 in Highland Park, MI. Survived by her loving husband Robert Patterson; daughters Susan (Greg) Fortin, Karen Patterson, and Kathy (Jim) Russell; 9 grandchildren Jon, Chris, Sara (Jeff), Olivia, Dylan (Kristel), Wyatt, Robert (Vanessa), Bryan (Rachelle), and Kyle; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Kyro of Munising; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Instate at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 749 W 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-8025. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019