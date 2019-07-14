Services
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
749 W 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
749 W 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
1932 - 2019
Joyce Patterson

Royal Oak - Joyce (maiden name: Niemi) Patterson, of Royal Oak, died July 7, 2019 at age 87. She was born to parents Elmer and Carrie Niemi in 1932 in Highland Park, MI. Survived by her loving husband Robert Patterson; daughters Susan (Greg) Fortin, Karen Patterson, and Kathy (Jim) Russell; 9 grandchildren Jon, Chris, Sara (Jeff), Olivia, Dylan (Kristel), Wyatt, Robert (Vanessa), Bryan (Rachelle), and Kyle; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Kyro of Munising; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Instate at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 749 W 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-8025. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019
