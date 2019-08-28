|
Madison Heights - Joyce R. Perreault, October 9, 1928 - August 25, 2019 of Madison Heights. Loving wife of the late Honorious "Chub" Perreault. Beloved mother of David (deceased), Robert, and Scott (Rose). Dear grandmother of Robert II, Jessica, Brittany, and Kyler. Great-grandmother of Jayden. Sister of Judy (the late Frank) Belloli and Thomas (Audrey) Hunzicker. Joyce was a member of St. Dennis Church and St. Vincent Ferrer Church. She was a member of the Fr. Heary K of C # 7239 Ladies Auxiliary. Visitation Thursday 3 pm - 9 pm (Rosary 7 pm), Funeral Service Friday 11:00 am at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019