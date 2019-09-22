Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Joyce Roose


1944 - 2019
Joyce Roose Obituary
Joyce Roose

Cincinnati, OH - Joyce Roose, 75, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019.

Joy is survived by her children Thomas (Jennifer) Roose and Tanya (Doug) Cooper, grandchildren; Jacob Roose, Katie Cooper, Quinn Cooper and Makayla Roose; brother James (Myra) Albrecht, sister-in-law Gloria Albrecht.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard "Dick" Albrecht.

Per Joy's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held in the near future.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to Tri-State Honor Flight, address Tri-State Headquarters, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249, or at https://www.honorflighttristate.org/donate

Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019
