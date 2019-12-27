|
Judith A. St. Sauver
Judith A. St. Sauver, age 74, passed away December 25, 2019. She was born April 10, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Ray and Mary Runner. Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Donald; her siblings: Mary Lynn (Jerry) Ward, Timothy Runner, Dennis Runner and Patrick Runner. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Runner in 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM at PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Lake Street, South Lyon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00AM with final visitation beginning at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Huron Valley.www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019