|
|
Judith Ann (McKernan) Rutila
White Lake Twp. - Judith Ann (McKernan) Rutila, a resident of White Lake Township, former resident of Detroit, Farmington, Farmington Hills and Milford, and longtime alternative education teacher at Clarenceville and Ferndale, died on July 9, 2019 at the age of 80.
She is survived by Harold, her beloved husband of sixty years; her sons, Harold III (Tina), David, Bruce (Kim), and Jonathan (Susanne); grandchildren, Harold IV, Stephanie, Nathan, Philip (Jill), Jacob, Rebecca, Bryce, Abigail, Hanna; great granddaughter, Ava; siblings, David (Sylvia) McKernan, Michael (Ann) McKernan, Ruth (Jim) Strand, John (Jo Ann) McKernan, Howard (the late Nancy) McKernan, Mary (Jack) Kerwin, Tom McKernan, Greg (Kim) McKernan, Lori (Don) Thybault, Becky (Mike) Wisniewski; sister-in-law, Louise (Larry) Koster, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-8 PM.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Rd, White Lake on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 10 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 11, 2019