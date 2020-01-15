|
|
Judith E. Bica
Naples, FL - Long-time Bloomfield Hills, MI, resident Judy Bica, 77, passed away on December 30, 2019, in Naples, FL, after a long and courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Pontiac, MI, Judy was the beloved daughter of the late Donald and D. Shirley Lunsford. She distinguished herself in a dedicated career as a probation officer, proudly serving the State of Michigan for 36 years. She lived life her own way.
Together with her soul mate Michael Bica, Judy shared 46 years of marriage. Her pride overflowed for daughters Lyn (Matthew) Kostus and Lori Bica, and grandchildren Mary, Audrey, and Bennett Kostus, and Calder and Julian Bica Harrison.
Judy was a devoted supporter of animal welfare efforts. Memorial tributes may be made to the Michigan or Naples Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020