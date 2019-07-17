Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
23401 E. Jefferson
St. Clair Shores, MI
Cottrellville - Judith Ann Kovalcik (nee Hagan), 82, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Stephen (Virginia), the late William (Tracy), Keith, Michelle (John), and Jennifer (Patrick). Grandmother of 11. Great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 3-8 pm with 7 pm scripture service at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Friday, July 19, at 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, 48080. ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 17, 2019
