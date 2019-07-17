|
Judith Kovalcik
Cottrellville - Judith Ann Kovalcik (nee Hagan), 82, July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Stephen (Virginia), the late William (Tracy), Keith, Michelle (John), and Jennifer (Patrick). Grandmother of 11. Great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 3-8 pm with 7 pm scripture service at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Friday, July 19, at 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, 48080. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 17, 2019