Judith M. Dudaryk, age 78, passed away on March 6, 2020. Judith was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Dudaryk; loving mother of Lisa (Mark) Jensen, Patrick (Juanita) Dudaryk, and Kathleen Dudaryk; devoted grandmother of Mason and Morgan Dudaryk, Nathaniel and Luke Jensen; dear sister of Sharon (Theodore) Benskey-Laliberte and the late Leonard Benskey; and sister-in-law of Peter Dudaryk. She also loved her grandpets very much. Their names are, Tipsy, Wolfgang, Addie, and Elle C. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Thursday, March 12, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Warren. In lieu of flowers, Judith requested that donations be made to the Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Scholarship at www.scvfoundation.org/donate. Please share a memory with the family www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020