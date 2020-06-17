Judith M. Iacuzzi (nee Sartor) passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at the age of 96. She is the loving wife of the late Louis. Amazing mother to Nancy (Patrick) Vreeland, Gloria (Joseph) Tori, and Suzanne (Alex) O'Chel. Proud Noni of Ashley, Lindsay, Melanie, Olivia, and Anna. Treasured Bisnonna of 8. A private family service will be held. Inurnment at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.