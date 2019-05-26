|
|
Judith Marilyn (Bruske-Rotarius) Danielak
Warren - Age 81, passed away May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Danielak, dearest mother of Joseph (Peggy) Rotarius, Tim (Caroline) Rotarius, Paul (Maragaret) Danielak, and Douglas (Mary) Danielak. Loving grandmother of Heather, Paige (Drew), Adam, Jake, and Joseph Jr. Proud great-grandmother of Emma. Ex-wife of Donald Rotarius. Also survived by her sisters, Theresa (Joe) Genest and Diane Rogers. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her many friends at nativity Church and neighbors. She is pre-deceased by her parents Ted and Dorothy Bruske and siblings Patt (Donald) Priehs, Joyce Nacy, and Bob Bruske. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 3 -9pm with a scripture service Wednesday evening at 7pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd, Warren. Instate Thursday May 30 9am until time of Mass 10am at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 5900 McClellan Ave, Detroit MI 48213. Memorials may be made to the church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019