Judith Orbach
Beverly Hills - Judith Orbach, 91, of Beverly Hills, Michigan, died on 21 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Orbach. Cherished mother of Geoffrey Orbach and Susan (Mark) Brooks. Proud grandmother of Sophia and Rachel Orbach, Alex (fiancée Christina Miller) Brooks and Hannah Brooks. Dear sister of Dr. Lawrence (the late Pat) Cowan. Loving aunt of David (Marlene) Cowan. SERVICES 3:30 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019