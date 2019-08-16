Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Bloomfield - Judith Weiner, 80, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 15 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Weiner. Cherished mother of David Weiner and Jeffrey (Kurt George) Weiner. Loving sister of James (Sandy) Hack. Dear sister-in-law of Steven Weiner and Anne Murphy. Loving aunt of Danielle Sprecher, Kathy Hack and David Hack. SERVICES 12 NOON, SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019
