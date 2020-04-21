|
Judy A. Heyser
Marine City - Judy A. Heyser, age 82 of Marine City, passed away April 20, 2020 after a brief illness non COVID -19 related. Judy was born July 14, 1937 to the late Leo and Jeannette Stephenson.
She was a proud graduate of Holy Cross High School Class of 1955.
Judy enjoyed a 32 year career working for Kroger. She retired in 2000, still maintaining the many friendships she made there.
Judy spent many happy years with her husband Tom, their children and extended family and friends at their cottage on West Twin Lake in Lewiston. As the majority of their life together was spent living in Detroit, getting "Up North" was always treasured.
Judy was an avid Spartan fan. She loved to watch her Michigan State sports teams and loved to talk about them.
Everyone who knew Judy loved to be in her company. She enjoyed good conversation and could talk to anyone. She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit and an infectious laugh. Judy will be sadly missed my many.
Judy's husband Thomas J. Heyser preceded her in death in 2014 following 55 years of marriage. Judy was also predeceased by brother Louis Stephenson, sister Jerri Stephenson, brothers-in-law Doug Heyser and Bob Younkins and sister-in-law Sally Davenport. Left to mourn are her children Michael (Denise) Heyser, Kathy Heyser (Jim Fry), Allison Heyser, one grandson and two great grandchildren. Also grieving her loss are her sisters Betty Younkins, Michelle (Gary) Herbst, her brother David (Margie) Stephenson and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020