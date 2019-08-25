Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Judy Sandeen Obituary
Judy Sandeen

Farmington Hills - age 79, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills. Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim. She is the loving mother of Annette Thompson (Teddy) and Kevin Sandeen (Tammy); beloved grandmother of Crystal, Ashley, Josh, Hayley, Cait, Juley, Meagan and Rowan; cherished great grandmother of Connor and Tu'Rae; fondest sister of Carole Chamberlain. Visitation Sunday and Monday from 2-8 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200), where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 am (gathering at 10 am). In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations can be made to MI Humane Society or Ronald McDonald House in her name.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019
