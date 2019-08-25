|
Julia Ann Sobolewski
Boynton Beach, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julia Ann Sobolewski (nee Retheford). On August 21, 2019, Julia passed away peacefully in Boynton Beach, Florida, where she lived for the past 38 years. Julia was born on Sept. 27, 1925 and was raised in Ferndale. She met Stan Sobolewski at General Motors; they married and raised their family in Southfield and summered in Caseville, one of her favorite places. We will miss her beautiful smile and her great sense of humor! Julia was a smart woman who had a wonderful career at GM. After retiring she volunteered for 25 years! She lost Stan 34 years ago and then last October she lost her beloved daughter, Shari Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Brad (Maureen) & Scott (Debbie); grandkids, Juli (Randy) Springfield, James Anderson; Bob (Lauren) & Rick (Brittany) Parsons; Trey and Camden Sobolewski and 5 great grandkids. Also, the wonderful Sobolewski family, Wally & Julie; Terry and many nieces and nephews. She was a delightful Mom, Mom-in-law, Momma Julie, Nama, Grandma and GG. We will miss her every day. We love you to the sky.....A private memorial will be held for her.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019