Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Julia Dorchak
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick St.
Dearborn Heights, MI
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick St.
Dearborn Heights, MI
Julia Dorchak


1934 - 2019
Julia Dorchak Obituary
Julia Dorchak

Dearborn - Julia Dorchak, age 84, passed away July 2, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan. Beloved wife of Ronald for 64 wonderful years. Proud mother of Debbie (Frank), Ronald (Laure), Will (Rhonda), and Steve (Denise). Loving grandmother of Anne (Scott), Mark (Meghan), Ronald (Kelly), Tony (Ali), Zachary, Will (Sarah), Nikki (Ryan), Andy, Cris (Shannon), Scott, and Alyssa. Caring great-grandmother of Ella, Zoe, Miles, Ronald, Thomas, Makayla, Charlotte, Alexandra, Kiptyn, Leightyn, and Reese. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7 from 3-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral Monday, July 8 instate 9:30AM until time of mass at 10AM located at St. Sebastian Catholic Church 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Heights.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 6, 2019
