Dearborn - Julia Dorchak, age 84, passed away July 2, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan. Beloved wife of Ronald for 64 wonderful years. Proud mother of Debbie (Frank), Ronald (Laure), Will (Rhonda), and Steve (Denise). Loving grandmother of Anne (Scott), Mark (Meghan), Ronald (Kelly), Tony (Ali), Zachary, Will (Sarah), Nikki (Ryan), Andy, Cris (Shannon), Scott, and Alyssa. Caring great-grandmother of Ella, Zoe, Miles, Ronald, Thomas, Makayla, Charlotte, Alexandra, Kiptyn, Leightyn, and Reese. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7 from 3-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral Monday, July 8 instate 9:30AM until time of mass at 10AM located at St. Sebastian Catholic Church 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Heights. Read the full obituary and share a memory at howepeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 6, 2019