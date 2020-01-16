|
|
Julia Rose Bernardo
Dearborn - Bernardo, Julia Rose. January 14, 2020. Age 97 of Dearborn. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Julia Rose was preceded in death by her all of siblings and her parents. Julia Rose will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3- 6 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Monday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda, Dearborn. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Kateri Catholic Church or Dearborn Animal Shelter. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Julia Rose's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020