Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church,
16101 Rotunda,
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church,
16101 Rotunda
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Bernardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Rose Bernardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Rose Bernardo Obituary
Julia Rose Bernardo

Dearborn - Bernardo, Julia Rose. January 14, 2020. Age 97 of Dearborn. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Julia Rose was preceded in death by her all of siblings and her parents. Julia Rose will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3- 6 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Monday 10:00 a.m. with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda, Dearborn. Entombment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Kateri Catholic Church or Dearborn Animal Shelter. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Julia Rose's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -