Services
National Cremation Society Detroit
43249 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
(248) 874-1953
For more information about
Julie Gosskie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Rd.
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Gosskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Pauline Gosskie


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Pauline Gosskie Obituary
Julie Pauline Gosskie

Warren - Gosskie, Julie Pauline, age 83, of Warren, surrounded by family she departed from this world on September 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th at 9:30 a.m at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd., Warren, MI 48092. Memorial donations to Reverence Hospice. Julie was born on May 18, 1936 to Jule and Pauline (Blessing) Famularo. She is survived by her children; Heidi (Christopher) Morche and Daniel (Amanda) Gosskie; grandchildren, Georgia and Jackie; 3 siblings; Donna Acquaviva-Naylor, Mary Devitt, and Thom (Dottie) Famularo. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Stephen, and parents.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now