Warren - Gosskie, Julie Pauline, age 83, of Warren, surrounded by family she departed from this world on September 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th at 9:30 a.m at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Rd., Warren, MI 48092. Memorial donations to Reverence Hospice. Julie was born on May 18, 1936 to Jule and Pauline (Blessing) Famularo. She is survived by her children; Heidi (Christopher) Morche and Daniel (Amanda) Gosskie; grandchildren, Georgia and Jackie; 3 siblings; Donna Acquaviva-Naylor, Mary Devitt, and Thom (Dottie) Famularo. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Stephen, and parents.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 6, 2019