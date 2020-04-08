|
Julius V. Combs, MD,
Julius V. Combs, MD, retired chairman of the National Healthcare Scholars Foundation, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida, with his beloved wife Alice by his side. He was 88.
According to Allen Ross, a member of the Music Hall Board of Trustees, "Julius Combs was a man easy to love." Dr. Combs was easy to love, because he loved others. He loved being a "West Sider", the name of the close-knit community in which he grew up, a place he described as, "a real community in which everyone had a part of you...I wonder where I would be had it not been for that neighborhood."
"Under his sometimes gruff attitude, was one of the funniest, kindest, smartest people I have ever known", said Vincent Paul, President and Artistic Director, Music Hall Center For The Performing Arts. A life-long resident of Detroit, MI, Julius was a product of the Detroit Public Schools System and a proud Honors graduate of Cass Technical High School, where he served as the Senior Class Vice-President. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Wayne State University and earned his Medical Degree from the Wayne State University School of Medicine.
In 1968, Dr. Combs and Charles Vincent, M.D. formed the Vincent and Combs Professional Corp., the first medical service professional corporation in Michigan. He also became a member of the Wayne State University Clinical Faculty in 1968, retiring as Assistant Clinical Professor in 1996.
From 1980-1992, Dr. Combs served as Chairman of Omnicare Healthcare Plan, the first licensed HMO in Michigan. In 1984, he co-founded the United American Healthcare Corp., a full-service HMO management company, and was elected its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company was successful in obtaining management contracts with HMO's in Ohio, New York, Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Michigan. On January 14, 1993, under Dr. Combs's leadership, United American Healthcare Corp. experienced its "Original Listing" on the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1987, United American Healthcare Corp. founded the National Healthcare Scholars Foundation, which provided grants to students at five medical schools and nursing schools. From 1992 until ceasing operations in 2009, the foundation provided grants totaling more than 1.5 million dollars.
Dr. Julius Combs is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice; his son, "Bud" (Julius G. Combs); a son-in-law, Daniel Voss; a grandson, Dante Voss; a sister, Ruth White; a good friend, Dan Wolfington; a host of relatives, and many friends.
Final arrangements have not yet been established and will be shared at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020