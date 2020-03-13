Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
June Ann Janes

June Ann Janes

Farmington Hills - age 94, passed away peacefully March 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her son, George. Loving mother of John (Thaylia) and Margaret "Dee" Wion (Bill); beloved grandmother of Dale Zenoni; fondest sister of the late Harold Heintz; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated, Monday, March 16, 11:30 am, St Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd, Farmington, in state 10:30 am until mass begins. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot St, Detroit, MI 48207.www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
