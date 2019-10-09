|
June B. Cubba
Grosse Pointe Shores - Age 84, October 5, 2019. June is survived by her loving son Peter C. (Lindy) and their children Alexis and Shane; son Stephan (Kara) and their children Isabella, Emmanuelle, Luke and Giuliana; and daughter Jill. She is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. June is predeceased by her beloved husband Peter of 55 years and her dear brother John Vance. Visitation Thursday from 2PM until 8PM with scripture service 7PM at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Friday 9:30AM until time of Mass 10AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 9, 2019