June F. Whitson
Westland - June F. Whitson, age 83, passed away on December 26, 2019 following complications of a stroke.
Beloved wife of Ralph. Dear mother of Deborah (David) Surface and Renee (John) Antignano. Adored grandmother of Brent (Heidi), Brock and Blake (Samantha) Surface and Gabrielle Antignano. Great Grandmother of Luke, Liam and Eli Surface.
Funeral at the UHT Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood, Westland. Saturday 3:00 PM. Family will receive friends Saturday 12-4 PM. Please visit and post a tribute at www.uhtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020