June Mondro MacMurray
Ann Arbor - June Ilene Mondro MacMurray, born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 30, 1927, passed away in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was 91. June married Ray Mondro in 1951, and they raised their four children in Oak Park, Michigan. After retiring from Modco Tools June moved in 1989 to East Tawas, Michigan, where she met and married Orlo John (Jack) MacMurray. June lived in East Tawas until her stroke in May 2018, when she moved to Ann Arbor.
June was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose enduring gift was her abiding unconditional love, patience, and support. June most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She would travel far and near to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and was proud to have been able to have attended all of her grandchildren's high school and college graduations -- even traveling to one just hours after an Emergency Room visit.
June is survived by her children, Deborah Mondro of Ann Arbor, Mark (Suzanne Furtado) Mondro of Nashua, New Hampshire, Gregory (Karen) Mondro of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Patricia (Randy) Milgrom of Ann Arbor; grandchildren Laura (Jason) Lopez, Samuel (Katie) Milgrom, Claire Mondro, Danielle (Dave) Kopin, Michaela (Matthew) Taylor, Nicolas Miller, Emily Mondro, Steven Miller, and Anna Mondro; and great-grandsons Aiden and Ari Milgrom; her nieces and nephews and their children; and her many loving friends.
June was preceded in death by her mother and father, Nellie and Walter Love; brother Donald and sister-in-law Florence Love; and former husbands Ray Mondro and Jack MacMurray.
June's life and legacy will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday November 23, 2019, at Buresh and Kobs Funeral Home 416 Whittemore Street Tawas City, Michigan 48763. Service and burial to be followed by a luncheon. Donations can be made in June's honor to Tawas Point PO Box 152, East Tawas Michigan 48730
