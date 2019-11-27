|
|
Jurgen "Fred" Hoffmann passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, at the age of 72 with his loving family by his side. Loving Husband of Donna for 50 years. Beloved Father of Nikki Keaton (Owen). Cherished Grandfather of Kylin and Dakota. Brother of the late Brigitte Wiese (Adolf). Uncle of Heidi, Renee, Cherie and Bob. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, December 3, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, December 4, at the Funeral Home. Visitation on Wednesday begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, Fred's family prefers memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Institute.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019