Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jurgen Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jurgen "Fred" Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jurgen "Fred" Hoffman Obituary
Jurgen "Fred" Hoffmann passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, at the age of 72 with his loving family by his side. Loving Husband of Donna for 50 years. Beloved Father of Nikki Keaton (Owen). Cherished Grandfather of Kylin and Dakota. Brother of the late Brigitte Wiese (Adolf). Uncle of Heidi, Renee, Cherie and Bob. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Tuesday, December 3, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy. A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, December 4, at the Funeral Home. Visitation on Wednesday begins at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, Fred's family prefers memorial tributes to Karmanos Cancer Institute.

View Obituary and Share Memories at

www.ajdesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jurgen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -