Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Justin Alexander Graves



Royal Oak Township - Justin Alexander Graves: Sunrise 3/15/95, Sunset 6/12/2020.



Justin was a lifelong resident of Royal Oak Township, He attended school in the Ferndale School District. Viewing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm at Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store