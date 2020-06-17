Justin Alexander Graves
Justin Alexander Graves

Royal Oak Township - Justin Alexander Graves: Sunrise 3/15/95, Sunset 6/12/2020.

Justin was a lifelong resident of Royal Oak Township, He attended school in the Ferndale School District. Viewing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm at Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield, MI.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
