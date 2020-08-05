Karen A. Fackler
Karen A. Fackler, age 73, passed away August 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Ernest C. Fackler, her daughter Anne Wilson, son William James (Kimberly) Fackler II, daughter Ellen (Greg) Smith and son Ernie (Chelsea) Fackler IV. She is also survived by her brother Harold (Susan) Wagner, sister Heidi (Raymond) Gauger and brother Fred (Michelle) Wagner and sister in law Joanne Schmid. She took much joy in her 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Stella Wagner and granddaughter Kelsey Wilson.
Visitation will be held at Glen Eden Memorial Cemetery, Livonia at 12 P.M., Saturday, August 8, with Committal Service at 1 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Lutheran Special Education Ministries.