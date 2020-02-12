|
Karen Nachtman Leja
Karen Nachtman Leja, 77, Loving wife of Thomas Leja, passed away of cancer on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Karen, a longtime resident of Livonia, Michigan was born in Detroit and was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Grace Janet Ufferman, her brother Carter, and her former spouse Thomas Nachtman. She was the beloved mother of Frank (Kelly) and step children Tony (Patti) and Ellen (Mark). She was the devoted grandmother of Angele and Ana and of step grandchildren Kelsey, Jonathan, Allyson and Hanna. Karen had a passion for playing and watching golf. She loved to sing, knit, quilt and cook and was known for setting a beautiful table for holiday meals and wrapping gifts exquisitely. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed her friends and neighbors in the golfing community in Florida and in Michigan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Memorial will be held on March 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope Congregational Church, 30330 Schoolcraft, Livonia, MI 48150.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Karen to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. www.parkinsonsmi.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020