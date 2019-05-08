|
|
Karen Rochelle Coleman
- - Karen Rochelle Coleman was born August 30, 1958, and passed away May 2, 2019. The family hour will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10am - 11am at New Christ Temple C.O.C.H. USA, 27035 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, Michigan 48141, 313-563-2011, with a memorial service immediately following at 11am at the above location. The repass will be at River Rouge High School. Located at 1460 W. Coolidge Highway, River Rouge, Michigan 48218.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 8, 2019