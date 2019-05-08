Services
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
(313) 838-9770
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Christ Temple C.O.C.H. USA
27035 Colgate Avenue
Inkster, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Christ Temple C.O.C.H. USA
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Rochelle Coleman


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Rochelle Coleman Obituary
Karen Rochelle Coleman

- - Karen Rochelle Coleman was born August 30, 1958, and passed away May 2, 2019. The family hour will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10am - 11am at New Christ Temple C.O.C.H. USA, 27035 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, Michigan 48141, 313-563-2011, with a memorial service immediately following at 11am at the above location. The repass will be at River Rouge High School. Located at 1460 W. Coolidge Highway, River Rouge, Michigan 48218.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now