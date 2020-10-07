Karen Rose Tod
Novi - Karen Rose Tod, (nee Bandli) 77 passed away October 2, 2020. The middle child of Steve J and Alice Bandli. She was predeceased by her lifelong love, Richard Tod, whom she met at Dearborn Edsel Ford High School. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Laura (William) Couger and Wendy (Rod) Duffe. Karen is survived by siblings James (Nancy) Bandli, Christine (David) Hall, and in-laws Randy (Debbie) Tod, Judy Janke and Roberta Tod. She was adored by her 4 grandchildren, Charles, Kathryn, Jeffrey and Kaylin. Her first love was for her family. She devoted much of her time involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Always putting them first and foremost with unconditional love and support. Karen had the gift of making instant friends, finding common ground with virtually everyone. Nothing brought her greater joy than playing cards, swimming, movies and golf. She had a huge heart and was known for her kindness, easy laughter and being a good sport. Her smile, and her love will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid a private family memorial is planned. A celebration of life will follow in the new year. Tributes can be made to Saint Michaels Lutheran Church, Canton Michigan or the American Heart Association
