Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kari Suppnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kari Lynn Ross Suppnick


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kari Lynn Ross Suppnick Obituary
Kari Lynn Ross Suppnick

Livonia - age 39 of Livonia passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 (at the University of Michigan Hospital after a courageous battle with MDS and AML.) Dearest wife of Tony, loving mother of Olivia and Michael, beloved daughter of Ron and Lynn Ross, cherished sister of Mike (Carrie) Ross, and Ellen (Matt) Fenton, dear sister-in-law of David (Melissa) Suppnick and Katie (Craig) Wind, daughter-in-law of Chuck and Cherie Suppnick, Kari will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, many other family members and a multitude of friends for her kind heart, endless generosity and brilliant spirit. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31st 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Friday, August 30th 2-8 PM and Saturday 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to gofundme.com/zqp63-karistrong will be greatly appreciated. The family also encourages donations of blood or platelets in Kari's honor to the American Red Cross. To share a memory please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kari's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now