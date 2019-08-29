|
|
Kari Lynn Ross Suppnick
Livonia - age 39 of Livonia passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 (at the University of Michigan Hospital after a courageous battle with MDS and AML.) Dearest wife of Tony, loving mother of Olivia and Michael, beloved daughter of Ron and Lynn Ross, cherished sister of Mike (Carrie) Ross, and Ellen (Matt) Fenton, dear sister-in-law of David (Melissa) Suppnick and Katie (Craig) Wind, daughter-in-law of Chuck and Cherie Suppnick, Kari will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, many other family members and a multitude of friends for her kind heart, endless generosity and brilliant spirit. Funeral Service Saturday, August 31st 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Friday, August 30th 2-8 PM and Saturday 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to gofundme.com/zqp63-karistrong will be greatly appreciated. The family also encourages donations of blood or platelets in Kari's honor to the American Red Cross. To share a memory please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019