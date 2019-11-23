|
Karna Marie Smith
Westland - Smith, Karna Marie (née Olmstead) of Westland, MI, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away in her home on November 14, 2019 at age 93 after a long and full life. She is survived by her sister Gail (Bill) Donovan, her children; Katherine Eagan, J. David Smith, Kim (John) Seaberg, Mark Smith, her daughter-in-law, Susan (Matthew) Smith, and her grandchildren: Thom, Taylor, and Tyrus Tyler; Sean, Maureen, and Patrick Eagan; Megan Gamble-Smith and great-granddaughter, Tuesday, as well as brother and sisters-in-law; Bob (Marilyn) Smith, Tommy (Royce) Olmstead, Nadine (Larry) Olmstead and 17 nieces and nephews. Karna was preceded in death by her parents L.D. and Louise, her husband John, her brothers Royce and Larry and her youngest child, Matthew, as well as brother-in-law, Bill Donovan and sister-in-law, Jeanne Rowe (née Smith). She will be remembered and missed every day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angela Hospice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019