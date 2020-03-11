Services
Saint Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Katharine Inez Mullaney, born 1935 in Lexington, Kentucky, lived a robust life as a teacher and world traveler, and was a life long resident of Grosse Pointe Farms. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1953, and is an alumna of the University of Michigan, where she was a resident of the Martha Cook Building, and Wayne State University. She retired after 34 years as a teacher with the Grosse Pointe Public Schools. Her summers were spent at her Port Austin cottage, in travel around the world, and following the Detroit Tigers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and James Mullaney, and her brother, James. Kay is survived by nieces and nephews: Patricia, Michael, Kathleen, Joseph, John, and Mary. Funeral services will take place Monday, March 16, 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church,Grosse Pointe Farms.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
