O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Katherine Elizabeth Doctor

Katherine Elizabeth Doctor Obituary
Katherine Elizabeth Doctor

formerly of Bingham Farms - Katherine Elizabeth Doctor, 94, of Point Pleasant, NJ, formerly of Bingham Farms, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation in Brick, NJ.

Mrs. Doctor was retired from the Presbyterian Church - USA where she was an executive director in educational programs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1948 and a Master of Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1968. She was a proud member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and the American Association of University Women and was a lifetime member of the University of Michigan Alumni Association. Before moving to New Jersey to be near family, she was an active member of the Northbrook Presbyterian Church in Beverly Hills, Michigan where she also served in numerous leadership roles.

Mrs. Doctor joins her husband, Ivan Doctor in Heaven. Ivan predeceased her in 2007. Surviving are her sons, Gregory Doctor and his wife, Suzanne of Point Pleasant, NJ and Kurt Doctor and his wife, Sylvia of Lake Oswego, Oregon, together with her sister, Roseann Gregory of Arcadia, Michigan, and her granddaughter Caroline and great-granddaughter Addison who reside in Oregon.

A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Doctor's life will take place in Michigan at a later date.

www.obrienfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
