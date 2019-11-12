Services
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
9009 Sienna Ranch Rd.
Missouri City, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
9009 Sienna Ranch Rd.
Missouri City, TX
Resources
Kathleen C. Dekovich

Kathleen C. Dekovich Obituary
Kathleen C. Dekovich

Missouri City, TX - Kathleen C. Dekovich (née Brinker), 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Missouri City, Texas, on November 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Regina High School and Wayne State University. She worked at the Michigan Bell Telephone Company and helped put her husband, Alex, through medical school. Later, she became a full-time homemaker. Together, Kathy and Alex raised four children and were long-time residents of Farmington Hills, Michigan, before relocating to Texas. Kathy lived a good life filled with laughter and stories, devoted to her family and guided by her Catholic faith. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Kathy is survived by her children, Kathryn (Charles) Mault, Matthew, Stephen (Diana), and Laura (Brian) Marenco; six grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Robert) McCaffrey and Gretchen (Kenneth) Vermiglio; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Dekovich; parents, David and Barbara Brinker; and brother and his wife, David and Margaret Brinker.

Visitation Thursday, November 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas. In state Friday, November 15 10:00 - 10:30 am, prior to the 11:00 am funeral mass at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 9009 Sienna Ranch Rd., Missouri City, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made to the Houston Food Bank.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
More Information
