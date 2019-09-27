|
Kathleen Carruthers
Rochester Hills - Kathleen Carruthers of Rochester Hills passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving sister of Dorothy (Michael) English; adored aunt of Terry (Annette) English and Kathleen (Bob) Barrett; cherished great aunt of Sean English, Brendan English and Murphy Barrett. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 with visiting from 10 a.m. to the 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. Online guestbook www.modetzfunerlhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 27, 2019