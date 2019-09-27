Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Carruthers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Carruthers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Carruthers Obituary
Kathleen Carruthers

Rochester Hills - Kathleen Carruthers of Rochester Hills passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving sister of Dorothy (Michael) English; adored aunt of Terry (Annette) English and Kathleen (Bob) Barrett; cherished great aunt of Sean English, Brendan English and Murphy Barrett. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 with visiting from 10 a.m. to the 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills. Online guestbook www.modetzfunerlhomes.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now