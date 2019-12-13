|
Kathleen Chuminatto
Shelby Township - CHUMINATTO, Kathleen S. (nee Milke) age 72, December 12, 2019
Beloved wife of Thomas for 47 fun-filled glorious years. Dearest mother of Nicole (Joel) Chaiken, Nicholas (Kelly) and Bradley (Stacy). Proud grandmother of Julian, Jack and Lauren. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Mike) Bryer. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm and Monday 9:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019