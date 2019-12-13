Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Shelby
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
Kathleen Chuminatto


1947 - 2019
Kathleen Chuminatto Obituary
Kathleen Chuminatto

Shelby Township - CHUMINATTO, Kathleen S. (nee Milke) age 72, December 12, 2019

Beloved wife of Thomas for 47 fun-filled glorious years. Dearest mother of Nicole (Joel) Chaiken, Nicholas (Kelly) and Bradley (Stacy). Proud grandmother of Julian, Jack and Lauren. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Mike) Bryer. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm and Monday 9:00am until time of service, 11:00am, at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
