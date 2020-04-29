Resources
Kathleen Eleanor Ashby

April 3, 1943 - April 11, 2020

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Kathy Ashby, loving aunt and sister passed away from natural causes at the age of 77. She is survived by two sisters Mildred (and Edward Lynch) and Eleanor Jane (Lennox II), brother-in-law Joe Molosky and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Aunt Kathy loved all things blue and white, welcoming new babies to the family, the Catholic church, the American flag, shopping, decorating, Polish pottery, holiday parties and simple get togethers. She loved her Livonia friends like family. Aunt Kathy was famous for her fashion sense and fabulous desserts. Her soft, bubbly voice and laugh always charmed a smile from family, friends and strangers alike.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents John and Eleanor Meholic , husband Jack, sisters Carol Schoen and Marilyn Molosky and brother-in-law Fred Wolcott Lennox II. A funeral mass will be said for her at St. Colette's in Livonia, the date to be announced this summer. She will rest in peace at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
